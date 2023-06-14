Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Utz Brands Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Utz Brands news, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,179.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,158,388.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,164,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Featured Articles

