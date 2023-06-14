Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.42. Valneva shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.86 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

