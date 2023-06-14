Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.42. Valneva shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.