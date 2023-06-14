VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 799,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 329,975 shares.The stock last traded at $15.17 and had previously closed at $15.22.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $598.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.