Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is FSA Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,798,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.