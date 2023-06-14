Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.84. 137,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

