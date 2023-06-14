Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.22

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.22 and last traded at $198.22, with a volume of 164552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.16. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

