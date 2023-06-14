Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $300.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

