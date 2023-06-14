Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.23. Vaso shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 103,154 shares.

Vaso Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

