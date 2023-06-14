Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.23. Vaso shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 103,154 shares.
Vaso Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Vaso
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.