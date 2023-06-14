Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 29th

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.