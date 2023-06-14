Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 29th

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

