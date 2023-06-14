Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.48

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 592383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
