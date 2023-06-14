Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.48

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 592383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Veradigm Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.