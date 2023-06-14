Verge Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $24.84 million and $434,320.83 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,067.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00292348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00525866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00412660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,844,763 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

