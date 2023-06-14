Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

