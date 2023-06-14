Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Viad Price Performance
NYSE VVI traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 150,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,577. Viad has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $508.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.73.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $260.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. Viad had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the first quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viad by 66.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
About Viad
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viad (VVI)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.