VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

UBND stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UBND Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

