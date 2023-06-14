VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

UBND stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

