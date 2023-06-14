VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 25,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,049. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.