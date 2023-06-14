VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 25,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,049. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,748,150,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

