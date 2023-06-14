VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

