VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
