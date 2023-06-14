Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the May 15th total of 103,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $162,328.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

