View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

View Price Performance

VIEWW stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. View has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Get View alerts:

About View

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.