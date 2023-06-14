Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $194.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

