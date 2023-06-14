Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 569,557 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,102,000 after acquiring an additional 538,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.