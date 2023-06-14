Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CFO Jerome Rouquet Sells 2,823 Shares

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,768. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $94.71 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.