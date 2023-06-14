Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) VP Brett D. Pynnonen Sells 12,974 Shares

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 168,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $94.71 and a 1-year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

