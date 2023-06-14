Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00011271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $81.72 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00019196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015702 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,990.82 or 0.99954244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.93475072 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,322,785.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

