Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Down 4.2%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €115.40 ($124.09) and last traded at €116.85 ($125.65). Approximately 268,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.95 ($131.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.