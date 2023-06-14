Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Down 4.2%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €115.40 ($124.09) and last traded at €116.85 ($125.65). Approximately 268,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.95 ($131.13).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Wacker Chemie Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.44.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
Featured Articles
