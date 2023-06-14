Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 10,274 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
