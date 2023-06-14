Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 10,274 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

