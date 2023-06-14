Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

