Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $520.38

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.38 ($6.51) and traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.22). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.51), with a volume of 14,568 shares.
Water Intelligence Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,946.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74.
About Water Intelligence
Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
