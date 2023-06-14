Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 87,438 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 743,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $6,047,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 494,494 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 48,809.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 293,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 268,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,177 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.