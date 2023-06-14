Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.12

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 87,438 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.