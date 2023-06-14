Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,204. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

