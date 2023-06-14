Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

