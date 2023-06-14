WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

DGRS traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 12,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,432. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

