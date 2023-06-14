WOW-token (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.67

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $282.95 million and approximately $0.67 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829498 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

