WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

WPP opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

