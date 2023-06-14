WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.
WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
WPP Price Performance
WPP opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
