X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 65,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 63,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $571.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.