XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in XBiotech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.