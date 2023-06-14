Xensor (XSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $240,288.98

Xensor (XSR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,288.98 and $11,186.77 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Xensor token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

