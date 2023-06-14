Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.69

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
