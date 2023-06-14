Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.46. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

