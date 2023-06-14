Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter.

Zedge Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get Zedge alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zedge by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Zedge by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.