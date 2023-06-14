Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

Featured Stories

