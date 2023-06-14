Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 201.8% in May

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZIONO opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.5691 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

