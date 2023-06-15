10,896 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,896 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.