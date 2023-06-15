12,661 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,275,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.