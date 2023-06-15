13,244 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Shares of ETSY opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

