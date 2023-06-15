1,448 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

