17,313 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

