2,000 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.7 %

INGR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,487. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

