2,110 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $180.27. 157,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,410,225. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.