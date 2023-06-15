2,492 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $216.92. 175,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

